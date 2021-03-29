Prep roundup: Late goals by Chloe Williams, Zoe Crockett lift Central Valley girls soccer over Mt. Spokane
UPDATED: Mon., March 29, 2021
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer
Central Valley 4, Mt. Spokane 2: Chloe Williams scored the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute, Zoe Crockett added an insurance marker later and the Bears (7-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (5-4) in a GSL 4A/3A regular-season finale on Monday. Miya Gibbs scored twice for Mt. Spokane.
Gonzaga Prep 5, Ferris 0: Grace Kalua and Lydia Myers scored two goals apiece and the Bullpups (7-2) shut out the visiting Saxons (1-8) in a GSL 4A/3A regular-season finale. Kyah Le added a goal and an assist for Gonzaga Prep.
Lewis and Clark 2, Cheney 1: Sofia Alfaro scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute and the Tigers (6-3) edged the visiting Blackhawks (3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A regular-season finale. Alfaro added an assist on Riley McElgunn’s first-half goal. Irelyn DeWeese made five saves for Cheney.
Mead at University: Maisyn Theilman scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and the visiting Panthers (6-3) topped the Titans (1-8) in a GSL 4A/3A regular-season finale. Reese Walker tied in the 52nd minute for Mead. U-Hi’s Ryan Griep opened the scoring early in the second half.
Volleyball
Freeman 3, Medical Lake 0: Ashley Boswell had 12 kills, Olivia Campbell added five aces and the visiting Scotties (8-0) swept the Cardinals (2-6) 25-11, 25-12, 25-18 in a Northeast A League game. Amblessed Okemgbo led Medical Lake with five kills and three blocks.
Lakeside 3, Colville 0: Jessi Stires had 10 kills and the Eagles (6-1) swept the Indians (2-6) 26-24, 25-15, 25-9 in a Northeast A League match. Nina Chittum added three aces and 17 digs for Lakeside. McKenna Reggear led Colville with eight kills and three blocks.
Colfax 3, Northwest Christian 0: Asher Cai had seven kills and the Bulldogs (9-1, 8-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (6-4, 6-3) in a Northeast 2B playoff game on Monday. Anni Brown assisted on 18 points for Colfax. Eden Clemmer had 14 digs and two kills for NWC.
