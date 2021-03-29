Prep roundup: Late goals by Chloe Williams, Zoe Crockett lift Central Valley girls soccer over Mt. Spokane

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Central Valley 4, Mt. Spokane 2: Chloe Williams scored the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute, Zoe Crockett added an insurance marker later and the Bears (7-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (5-4) in a GSL 4A/3A regular-season finale on Monday. Miya Gibbs scored twice for Mt. Spokane.

Gonzaga Prep 5, Ferris 0: Grace Kalua and Lydia Myers scored two goals apiece and the Bullpups (7-2) shut out the visiting Saxons (1-8) in a GSL 4A/3A regular-season finale. Kyah Le added a goal and an assist for Gonzaga Prep.

Lewis and Clark 2, Cheney 1: Sofia Alfaro scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute and the Tigers (6-3) edged the visiting Blackhawks (3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A regular-season finale. Alfaro added an assist on Riley McElgunn’s first-half goal. Irelyn DeWeese made five saves for Cheney.

Mead at University: Maisyn Theilman scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and the visiting Panthers (6-3) topped the Titans (1-8) in a GSL 4A/3A regular-season finale. Reese Walker tied in the 52nd minute for Mead. U-Hi’s Ryan Griep opened the scoring early in the second half.

Volleyball

Freeman 3, Medical Lake 0: Ashley Boswell had 12 kills, Olivia Campbell added five aces and the visiting Scotties (8-0) swept the Cardinals (2-6) 25-11, 25-12, 25-18 in a Northeast A League game. Amblessed Okemgbo led Medical Lake with five kills and three blocks.

Lakeside 3, Colville 0: Jessi Stires had 10 kills and the Eagles (6-1) swept the Indians (2-6) 26-24, 25-15, 25-9 in a Northeast A League match. Nina Chittum added three aces and 17 digs for Lakeside. McKenna Reggear led Colville with eight kills and three blocks.

Colfax 3, Northwest Christian 0: Asher Cai had seven kills and the Bulldogs (9-1, 8-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (6-4, 6-3) in a Northeast 2B playoff game on Monday. Anni Brown assisted on 18 points for Colfax. Eden Clemmer had 14 digs and two kills for NWC.