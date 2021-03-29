Reardan-Edwall School District moving to virtual learning this week for fifth- through 12th-graders

Students in grades 5 through 12 at Reardan-Edwall School District will move to remote learning for the rest of the week, the district announced Monday afternoon.

District officials contacted parents to inform them of the decision. Superintendent Eric Sobotta could not be immediately reached for further comment.

The district didn’t note why the decision was made; however, school officials issued a flyer outlining COVID-19 testing information, including that tests are available Tuesday after 9 a.m. in the school gym.

Sports and activities are canceled this week. Spring sports will begin practice next Monday, according to the district.

To get meals delivered, contact Therese Witter before 9 a.m. Tuesday via email at twitter@reardansd.net or phone (509) 381-1336 and include the names of the children who need meals.

For more information, including Wi-Fi access points, visit the school district’s Facebook page.