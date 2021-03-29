Salk Middle School student Dylynn Groves, 12, receives basketball scholarship offer from University of Portland

He’s 12 and already garnering Division I interest.

Salk Middle School student Dylynn Groves has received a scholarship offer from the University of Portland, a program led by former Eastern Washington head coach Shantay Legans.

Legans, who left EWU for Portland last week after leading the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament, has shown interest in the 5-foot-10 guard since last year, his family confirmed.

But Groves, who won’t graduate high school until 2026, may not be the only Groves on Legans’ recruiting radar.

Older brothers and Shadle Park graduates Tanner and Jacob Groves starred at EWU last season before recently entering the NCAA transfer portal last week.

Tanner, a 6-9 forward and the Big Sky Conference’s Most Valuable Player, and Jacob, a 6-8 forward who made the All-Big Sky Tournament team, combined for 58 points in a 93-84 loss to Kansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Both are weighing their options and may return to Cheney, but multiple sources have told The Spokesman-Review that Legans is interested in coaching the Groves brothers again in the West Coast Conference.

Several schools have already reached out to Tanner and Jacob, according to sources.