Spokane Scholars sets virtual award banquet for Apr. 19

For the second straight year, the Spokane Scholars Foundation will forgo its annual live banquet and go virtual.

However, the prizes are real: $60,000 to be awarded April 19 to the brightest high school seniors in the Spokane area.

The livestreamed event will honor 156 seniors from 29 schools as recipients of medals of academic achievement.

“It was a difficult decision for the board, but we decided this was in everyone’s best interest,” Johnson said.

Each scholar was selected by their high school principal, counselor and teachers based solely on achievement in one of six content areas: English, Social Studies, Mathematics, Science, World Languages and Fine Arts.

The top four in each area will earn awards ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. Some regional colleges and universities will match the monetary awards for recipients who attend those institutions.

Consideration for the cash awards include: grade-point average and course of study in the content area of nomination, national aptitude and achievement test scores, original research or related activities, and letters of recommendation. A panel of three judges reviews the applications in each area.

The event’s theme is “Promote Lifelong Learning.”

“Although we honor only graduating high school seniors based on their school academic achievement, we are aware that students in their middle school years now aspire to be Spokane Scholars,” said Eric Johnson, foundation president.

“If our organization can in any manner create more lifelong learners, then we have accomplished what we set out to do 29 years ago,” said Johnson, who added the focus of this organization “remains unchanged.”

Since 1992, the foundation has honored 3,490 scholars and awarded cash totaling $1.29 million.

The featured speaker for the event will be Tod Marshall, who is currently Professor of English and Director of Writing Concentration and Curator of Visiting Writer Series at Gonzaga University.

The Spokane Scholars Foundation is an all-volunteer organization committed to promoting academic achievement among Spokane-area youth.