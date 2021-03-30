A 23-year veteran on guns

I don’t have to speak to any of you about the horrors of mass killings. Every one of you will say, “My heart goes out …” and on and on. The time for rhetoric is long past.

Every conscionable American must ask themselves these questions. Do you need a machine gun to hunt deer? Does anyone need a 30-round magazine for anything at all? These weapons with high-capacity magazines are designed for one purpose: maximum killing.

Advocates for these implements will argue the right to bear arms. It has never been my wish to infringe on any responsible citizen’s right to protect themselves or their families by denying this right. Carry a pistol or keep a shotgun next to your door if you feel that you must, take your son or daughter hunting with a seven-round magazine for missed shots or reloading convenience. If you need more bullets perhaps you should revisit the firing range for practice.

If you need a machine gun to hunt, perhaps you should visit a psychiatrist. If you need anything other than a handgun or shotgun to protect your home, perhaps you are one of the very “anti-social” or “paranoid” persons who you believe you need these weapons to defend yourself against.

Vernon M. Witmer

Spokane