The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 52° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

Colville National Forest will offer free firewood authorization

A properly stacked seasoning shed is a thing of beauty to those who appreciate a good fire. (THOMAS CLOUSE)
A properly stacked seasoning shed is a thing of beauty to those who appreciate a good fire. (THOMAS CLOUSE)
By Staff Reports

Starting  Thursday, the Colville National Forest will offer free personal-use firewood authorizations using a self-service procedure.

Partnering retailers will also continue to provide free firewood authorizations during business hours.

The authorization allows removal of up to 12 cords of firewood per household and is valid  until March 31, 2022. The authorization obtained outside a Forest Service office will not look exactly like those obtained at partnering retailers, but terms and conditions are the same as in years past. Both are valid for the 2021-2022 season.

Production on a new forest use map is underway that will replace the firewood cutting map.

This new map is at the printers and will be provided to partnering retail locations and Forest Service offices as soon as it arrives.

For more information, including permit application steps, contact the Colville National Forest online, or call 684-7000.

Visit facebook.com/colvillenf/ and twitter.com/Colville_NF for daily updates.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors