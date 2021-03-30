Colville National Forest will offer free firewood authorization

By Staff Reports

Starting Thursday, the Colville National Forest will offer free personal-use firewood authorizations using a self-service procedure.

Partnering retailers will also continue to provide free firewood authorizations during business hours.

The authorization allows removal of up to 12 cords of firewood per household and is valid until March 31, 2022. The authorization obtained outside a Forest Service office will not look exactly like those obtained at partnering retailers, but terms and conditions are the same as in years past. Both are valid for the 2021-2022 season.

Production on a new forest use map is underway that will replace the firewood cutting map.

This new map is at the printers and will be provided to partnering retail locations and Forest Service offices as soon as it arrives.

For more information, including permit application steps, contact the Colville National Forest online, or call 684-7000.

Visit facebook.com/colvillenf/ and twitter.com/Colville_NF for daily updates.