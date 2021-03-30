Elderly man sent to hospital after being hit by car in Moran Prairie
UPDATED: Tue., March 30, 2021
An elderly man was sent to the hospital with a head wound Tuesday morning after he was hit by a car in Moran Prairie.
At about 8:25 a.m. police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car at Regal Street and 53rd Avenue, according to the Spokane Police Department.
Officers arrived to find an elderly man lying in the roadway . He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.
Major Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene and closed northbound traffic, police said. The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.