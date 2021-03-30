Elderly man sent to hospital after being hit by car in Moran Prairie

An elderly man was sent to the hospital with a head wound Tuesday morning after he was hit by a car in Moran Prairie.

At about 8:25 a.m. police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car at Regal Street and 53rd Avenue, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Officers arrived to find an elderly man lying in the roadway . He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Major Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene and closed northbound traffic, police said. The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.