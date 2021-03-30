Top cops seek unity

I have lived in Spokane over sixty years and have addressed racial issues in our city as a guest speaker for many events sponsored by different ethnic groups.

“Gang” is not a synonym for young black men (“Gang violence on rise in Spokane,” March 9). The idea that racial profiling ascribing young blacks to gangs is no different than racial and professional profiling that all cops are racist. The logic here is missing and disingenuous. No unfettered racist invective when stating, “Gang violence is on the rise in Spokane,” or “more reason for police to shoot first,” or “standard racist strategy of terrifying dehumanization.” I am amazed the doctor could diagnose a condition without ever sitting with our top cops. As far as the presented killology-informed extrajudicial executions; that is a racist-inflamed statement. Since 1987, not one young black man has been shot by SCSD.

I have personally sat with both our sheriff and police chief and listened to them intently. Our Black community leaders have as well and know beyond the shadow of a doubt they are not racist. We have sat together when the DOJ commended many of the programs and systems that were in place and the quick response to any deficiencies. The police youth programs (PAL and YPI) were used as models across the nation. I want some of these great community leaders to take a stand against such accusations.

Let’s follow James 1:19, “We must be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to wrath!”

Lonny Bingle

Spokane