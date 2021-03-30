Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga plays USC in NCAA Tournament

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-0) play the USC Trojans (25-7) today at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The Zags are the No. 1 seed in the West Region, the Trojans are the No. 6 seed. The game is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PDT. You can watch it on TBS.

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Evan Mobley (USC) 16.3 58.2 68.6 Corey Kispert (GU) 19.0 54.7 90.1 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Evan Mobley (USC) 8.8 6.0 2.8 Drew Timme (GU) 7.2 4.9 2.4 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Tahj Eaddy (USC) 2.8 1.5 31.1 Jalen Suggs (GU) 4.4 3.0 28.1

Team Stats

USC Gonzaga Points 75.2 91.8 Points allowed 58.3 63.7 Field goal pct. 47.4 55.1 Rebounds 39.2 37.9 Assists 14.0 18.6 Blocks 5.3 2.8 Steals 4.7 8.1 Streak Won 3 Won 29

Game preview

Gonzaga tangles with USC’s stingy zone for spot in Final Four This game was originally scheduled for Nov. 17 at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, but it joined a long list of games canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. | Read more »

Gonzaga-USC key matchup: Drew Timme-Evan Mobley showdown is a big deal It’s perhaps the most intriguing matchup of the season to this point. That’s saying something since Gonzaga’s Drew Timme has already gone up against Iowa’s Luka Garza, the probable player of the year. | Read more »

John Blanchette: USC is the NCAA Tournament’s newest darlings, but there’s no reason to fall out of love with Gonzaga You know what the NCAA Tournament is all about? It’s about love. | Read more »

Gonzaga runs up against former Santa Clara standout Tahj Eaddy in a USC uniform USC guard Tahj Eaddy is about to cross paths with Gonzaga again in a basketball career that has covered most of the country. | Read more »