Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga plays USC in NCAA Tournament

UPDATED: Tue., March 30, 2021

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-0) play the USC Trojans (25-7) today at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The Zags are the No. 1 seed in the West Region, the Trojans are the No. 6 seed. The game is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PDT. You can watch it on TBS.

Pregame

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Evan Mobley (USC) 16.3 58.2 68.6
Corey Kispert (GU) 19.0 54.7 90.1
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Evan Mobley (USC) 8.8 6.0 2.8
Drew Timme (GU) 7.2 4.9 2.4
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Tahj Eaddy (USC) 2.8 1.5 31.1
Jalen Suggs (GU) 4.4 3.0 28.1

Team Stats

  USC Gonzaga
Points 75.2 91.8
Points allowed 58.3 63.7
Field goal pct. 47.4 55.1
Rebounds 39.2 37.9
Assists 14.0 18.6
Blocks 5.3 2.8
Steals 4.7 8.1
Streak Won 3 Won 29

Game preview

Know GU’s foe: USC Trojans

