A Grip on Sports: A Final Four matchup is enough to give us flashbacks to a simpler time

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It only seems appropriate. The most successful program in the history of college hoops matched up with the most successful program in this historic season. A national semifinal for the ages. And one with personal connections.

• The alarm would ring some time around 11 p.m. It was December. Or January. Or February. Didn’t matter much. The UCLA game was on TV. Not live, mind you. Not back in the mid-to-late 1960s and early ‘70s. But one of the independent stations – I believe it was Channel 11, but I could be wrong – played a replay late at night of the Bruins home games.

And pre-teen Vince Grippi would wake up to watch. All with the approval of my parents. Well, dad. Mom? Not so much. The rules were simple. Homework had to be done early. I had to be asleep a couple hours early as well. If those missions were accomplished, I could set the alarm and watch. No noise was allowed, so I would turn the volume down real low and sit in my Man from U.N.C.L.E. PJs about a yard from the screen.

The Bruins of Lew Alcindor and Sidney Wicks and Bill Walton and many, many others, were a joy to behold. Fastbreak basketball at its best. Lock-down defense. Crisp passing. Great coaching. And, to top it off, they never lost. Well, never isn’t right, but besides the occasional Houston or Notre Dame or Oregon State or something, never was darn near accurate.

For a boy with self-esteem issues, attaching himself to a winner meant the world. If I couldn’t shoot like Gail Goodrich, at least I could pretend I did on my driveway court. It was a Southern California thing and I had bought in with every fiber.

Fast forward more than a half a century. No alarm is needed, but I often wake up from a nap before the Gonzaga game comes on the TV. Live, of course. It is 2021. And I don’t sit so close to the screen. It’s so big I don’t need to. And the volume is up, so I can hear every word, some over and over as I capture quotes. It’s a job now, not a passion, but what I see unfold on the screen is so darn familiar it is uncanny.

Fastbreak basketball at its best. Lock-down defense. Crisp passing. Great coaching. If Gonzaga isn’t UCLA perfect – the Bruins had four undefeated seasons in their 12-year stretch of dominance – it is darn close. This year’s team is, actually, the closest thing I can ever remember to one of those Wooden teams, down to incredible runs to break open games.

There’s a danger here, of course. The memory of youth isn’t always accurate. Only the good, like a Walton outlet pass or a Dave Meyers bank shot, stays firmly implanted. But we have enough of a cynic inside to fact-check it, as well as YouTube videos to confirm our thoughts. Run the 1960-70 Bruins through a filter that accounts for the inevitable athletic improvement in every phase over the years and their games seem a lot like Gonzaga’s in 2021. Down to the coach on the sidelines that has an issue with a lazy pass up 20 with a couple minutes to play.

And now the worlds collide. UCLA stands in the way of Gonzaga’s long quest to win a national title. It blocks the long road to a perfect season, not done in the college hoops world since 1976. For Mark Few’s team to reach the mountaintop, they will have to do it by climbing over the Bruins.

Twelve-year-old Vince Grippi would be rooting for one team. Sixty-four-year-old Vince Grippi won’t be rooting for anyone. But both of them could agree on one thing: It sure will be fun to watch.

• Did you watch the West Region final last night? Talk about comparisons. Gonzaga made USC look like Forrest Twogood or Bob Boyd was coaching. It looked a lot like one of those early 1970s games in which USC would be ranked and UCLA would win by 20 or 30.

The Trojans came in on a roll. They were long, quick and talented. They seemed connected defensively and competent offensively. And yet it wasn’t even close.

Less than two minutes in Andy Enfeld had already used a timeout. It didn’t help. The lead kept growing until the Bulldogs became bored.

• During the five-minute break while official Bert Smith laid on the floor, we used our DVR to go back and watch a couple possessions before he collapsed. The one before was telling, as Smith staggered a couple times on the baseline, already having an issue with his equilibrium.

It was scary to say the least.

And yet it was a story with a happy ending. All reports indicate it wasn’t anything serious and Smith headed back to his hotel, not the hospital.

Gonzaga: We counted. Today we have 15 links for you concerning the game and/or the Zags’ NCAA run. Hope you have the time. We start, as always, with Jim Meehan’s analysis of the win. And his difference makers. Plus, as a special added attraction, a story on the inspiration Jalen Suggs received to jumpstart his game. … John Blanchette seems inspired by how the Bulldogs celebrated. … Theo Lawson had three stories, one on the matchup between Drew Timme and Evan Mobley, another on the all-region team and one on Smith’s collapse. … Ryan Collingwood endured a downpour outside the building comparable to the one the Trojans endured inside. And there are Colin Mulvany photographs from outside and AP’s from inside to pass along. … The most-read item on the website from the game? The recap with highlights. … Our TV Take, for once, almost overflowed. … Want a fun story? Read Kip Hill’s road trip idea. … Larry Weir also had a Zag-centric Press Box podcast, talking with Dan Dickau. … Of course there are other stories covering Gonzaga’s dominating victory from a lot of other sources. We’re not going to pass long every one, but we do have a few. … When you are the 30 in a 30-0 record, maybe you don’t need to hang your head. USC just didn’t have it Tuesday night. … Next up is UCLA, which prevailed in a crunch-time battle with Michigan and became only the second First Four participant to make the Final Four.

WSU: Rumors began flying around social media yesterday afternoon concerning Pat Chun and Kansas’ open athletic director position. Theo looked into them and was told they are not true. They may not be. But where there is smoke, sometimes the fire smolders before erupting. … Theo did, however, confirm Cougar defensive back Ayden Hector is in the transfer portal. … Around the Pac-12 and college basketball, money is the answer to all your questions, especially of your query is “What does the NCAA success mean to the conference?” … The scoreboard tells you some of the winners and losers, but there are more. … Oregon State’s postseason run should help in a lot of ways. … Wayne Tinkle turned back a bonus but earned an extension. … The Pac-12 success left Colorado behind a bit. … A Utah player withdrew from the portal. … In the women’s tournament, Stanford started slowly but finally solved Louisville’s puzzling defense and rolled to the Final Four. … South Carolina dominated Texas from the get-go. … Arizona has to play Connecticut, but that’s OK. … In football news, Washington’s pro day gave a senior quarterback his one chance to throw passes in a Husky uniform. … Arizona held another spring practice. … Utah has a couple of transfer running backs. … Oregon opens practice with a quarterback question – again. … Colorado is healthy again. … USC’s Kedon Slovis needs to rebuild his confidence.

EWU: Around the Big Sky, Montana State will enter next season with a veteran offensive line. … Montana will rely on transfers in the secondary. … UC Davis found it has depth at running back. … In basketball news, Idaho State welcomes back to seniors who could have left.

Preps: Ridgeline High opens in the fall. The school, just off the freeway in Liberty Lake, will have an impressive group of coaches, led by former Central Valley girls’ basketball coach Freddie Rehkow. He’ll be coaching the boys’ team. Dave Nichols looks at some of the members of the school’s first coaching staff. … Dave also has a roundup of Tuesday’s action.

Mariners: The season begins tomorrow. Who will be the M’s key players? … And who the heck is the face of the franchise? I pick Jerry Dipoto.

Seahawks: Gabe Jackson talks the talk of an offensive lineman. He’s also walked the walk. … There will be 17 games in the regular season this fall.

Sounders: The sporting director position is reportedly about to be filled.

• We had a weird dream last night about Indian Canyon, Jeff Bezos, waterfalls and a triple bogey. At least the last thing seemed normal. Until later …