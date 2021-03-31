The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Looie the Lookout costume back with Tennessee baseball team

UPDATED: Wed., March 31, 2021

Children from the YMCA Westside and Salvation Army high-five Looie the Lookout in 2019 in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Doug Strickland)
Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – A minor league baseball team in Tennessee has its mascot back a day after it was reported stolen from a ballpark.

The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday on Twitter that the costume for Looie the Lookout “has been returned home safe.”

Chattanooga Police spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said in an email that an employee of a nearby aquarium found the costume near the team’s stadium.

The Lookouts told authorities that the mascot’s costume was stolen from an office at AT&T Field on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Chattanooga police. Looie’s head looks like a big red baseball cap, with a black brim for a nose.

The Lookouts said hundreds of dollars in merchandise and equipment were also stolen. Myzal said none of that property has been returned or located. She said police are reviewing security cameras in the area.

Police are asking the public for any tips on the other stolen items or for information that could help identify suspects, saying callers can remain anonymous. Anyone with tips can call (423) 698-2525.

The Lookouts kick off their season at home on May 4.

