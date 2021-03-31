Menu
Wed., March 31, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: Stanford at Washington State, 4 p.m.; Washington at UCLA, 6. WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.
Football
High school: Lewis and Clark vs. Ferris at Union Stadium, 6 p.m.
Soccer
High school girls: Clarkston vs. Shadle Park at Merkel Field, 3:30 p.m.; Othello at East Valley, Rogers at Pullman, both 4; Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, 6:30.
Softball
College: Pac-12: California at Washington, 5 p.m.
Tennis
College women: Nonconference: Washington State at BYU, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington State, Washington at California, both 6 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.
