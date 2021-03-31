On the Air
Wed., March 31, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
4:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Mississippi St. ESPNU
6 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12
6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga SWX
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Toronto at NY Yankees ESPN
1 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Colorado ESPN
4 p.m.: NY Mets at Washington ESPN
7 p.m.: Houston at Oakland ESPN
7 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle ROOT
Basketball, college
6 p.m.: College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships ESPN2
Basketball, high school boys
9 a.m.: Milton (Ga.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) ESPNU
11 a.m.: Prolific Prep (Cal.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) ESPNU
1 p.m.: Oak Hill Acad. (Vir.) vs. Montverde Acad. (Fla.)………….ESPNU
3 p.m.: Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Compass Prep (Ariz.) ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Denver at LA Clippers TNT
Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open GOLF
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Carolina at Chicago NBC Sports
7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Vegas NBC Sports
Softball, college
4 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St. Pac-12
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
3:40 p.m.: Baseball: Washington St. vs. Stanford 920-AM
6 p.m.: MLB: San Francisco at Seattle 920-AM
6:30 p.m.: Football: Lewis and Clark vs. Ferris 700-AM
All events subject to change
