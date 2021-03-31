The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 34° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

4:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Mississippi St. ESPNU

6 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12

6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga SWX

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Toronto at NY Yankees ESPN

1 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Colorado ESPN

4 p.m.: NY Mets at Washington ESPN

7 p.m.: Houston at Oakland ESPN

7 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle ROOT

Basketball, college

6 p.m.: College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships ESPN2

Basketball, high school boys

9 a.m.: Milton (Ga.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) ESPNU

11 a.m.: Prolific Prep (Cal.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) ESPNU

1 p.m.: Oak Hill Acad. (Vir.) vs. Montverde Acad. (Fla.)………….ESPNU

3 p.m.: Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Compass Prep (Ariz.) ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: Denver at LA Clippers TNT

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open GOLF

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Carolina at Chicago NBC Sports

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Vegas NBC Sports

Softball, college

4 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St. Pac-12

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

3:40 p.m.: Baseball: Washington St. vs. Stanford 920-AM

6 p.m.: MLB: San Francisco at Seattle 920-AM

6:30 p.m.: Football: Lewis and Clark vs. Ferris 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.