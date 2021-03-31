Prep roundup: Zoe Crockett’s two goals lift Central Valley girls soccer into East Region championship
UPDATED: Wed., March 31, 2021
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer
Central Valley 2, Mead 0: Zoe Crockett scored two goals and the Bears (8-2) shut out the visiting Panthers (6-4) in a GSL 4A/3A culminating event first-round game on Wednesday. The Bears face host Gonzaga Prep in the East Region championship Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Spokane 4, University 1: Liv Olson scored twice and the Wildcats (6-4) topped the Titans (1-9) in a Greater Spokane League culminating event first-round game on Wednesday. Mt. Spokane hosts Ferris on Friday in a second-round game.
Ferris 2, Cheney 1: Abbie Scott had seven saves in regulation and blocked four penalty kicks in a shootout and the Saxons (2-8) beat the Blackhawks (3-6) in a 4A/ 3A culminating match on Wednesday. Cheney’s Jordyn McFarland had tied it in the 80th minute to send it to overtime. Cheney hosts University in a second-round game on Friday.
Volleyball
Lakeside 3, Newport 0: Jorden Findley notched 23 assists and the Eagles (8-1) swept the visiting Grizzlies (0-8) 25-12, 25-3, 25-3 in a Northeast A league match on Wednesday. Leslie McKinley racked up nine digs, two kills and two blocks for Newport.
Freeman 3, Riverside 0: Ashley Boswell had 12 kills with three aces, Abby Amend added 28 assists, and the Scotties (9-0) swept the visiting Rams (3-5) 25-13, 25-16, 25-23.
Medical Lake 3, Colville 0: Amblessed Okemgbo had two kills and two blocks and the Cardinals (2-5) beat the visiting Indians (2-7) 25-5, 25-22, 25-18. Rylie Spring contributed to the Cardinals win with 12 assists and two blocks. McKenna Reggear led Colville with three aces, eight digs, and three blocks.
