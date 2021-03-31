Prep roundup: Zoe Crockett’s two goals lift Central Valley girls soccer into East Region championship

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Central Valley 2, Mead 0: Zoe Crockett scored two goals and the Bears (8-2) shut out the visiting Panthers (6-4) in a GSL 4A/3A culminating event first-round game on Wednesday. The Bears face host Gonzaga Prep in the East Region championship Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Spokane 4, University 1: Liv Olson scored twice and the Wildcats (6-4) topped the Titans (1-9) in a Greater Spokane League culminating event first-round game on Wednesday. Mt. Spokane hosts Ferris on Friday in a second-round game.

Ferris 2, Cheney 1: Abbie Scott had seven saves in regulation and blocked four penalty kicks in a shootout and the Saxons (2-8) beat the Blackhawks (3-6) in a 4A/ 3A culminating match on Wednesday. Cheney’s Jordyn McFarland had tied it in the 80th minute to send it to overtime. Cheney hosts University in a second-round game on Friday.

Volleyball

Lakeside 3, Newport 0: Jorden Findley notched 23 assists and the Eagles (8-1) swept the visiting Grizzlies (0-8) 25-12, 25-3, 25-3 in a Northeast A league match on Wednesday. Leslie McKinley racked up nine digs, two kills and two blocks for Newport.

Freeman 3, Riverside 0: Ashley Boswell had 12 kills with three aces, Abby Amend added 28 assists, and the Scotties (9-0) swept the visiting Rams (3-5) 25-13, 25-16, 25-23.

Medical Lake 3, Colville 0: Amblessed Okemgbo had two kills and two blocks and the Cardinals (2-5) beat the visiting Indians (2-7) 25-5, 25-22, 25-18. Rylie Spring contributed to the Cardinals win with 12 assists and two blocks. McKenna Reggear led Colville with three aces, eight digs, and three blocks.