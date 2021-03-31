The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 34° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: Tundra swan taking a stretch

UPDATED: Wed., March 31, 2021

"Stretching out the wing span to almost six feet, this Tundra Swan would do well in March Madness," writes photographer Angela Marie. "Can't help but be in awe of these incredible beings for their beauty let alone that they fly some 3,725 miles round-trip between their distant habitats, and make the daunting journey twice each year." She took this photo near Hauser Lake in late March. (Courtesy of Angela Marie)
"Stretching out the wing span to almost six feet, this Tundra Swan would do well in March Madness," writes photographer Angela Marie. "Can't help but be in awe of these incredible beings for their beauty let alone that they fly some 3,725 miles round-trip between their distant habitats, and make the daunting journey twice each year." She took this photo near Hauser Lake in late March. (Courtesy of Angela Marie)

“Stretching out the wingspan to almost 6 feet, this tundra swan would do well in March Madness,” photographer Angela Marie writes. “Can’t help but be in awe of these incredible beings for their beauty, let alone that they fly some 3,725 miles round trip between their distant habitats, and make the daunting journey twice each year.” She took this photo near Hauser Lake in late March.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors