Reader photo: Tundra swan taking a stretch
UPDATED: Wed., March 31, 2021
“Stretching out the wingspan to almost 6 feet, this tundra swan would do well in March Madness,” photographer Angela Marie writes. “Can’t help but be in awe of these incredible beings for their beauty, let alone that they fly some 3,725 miles round trip between their distant habitats, and make the daunting journey twice each year.” She took this photo near Hauser Lake in late March.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.