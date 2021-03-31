Reader photo: Tundra swan taking a stretch

“Stretching out the wingspan to almost 6 feet, this tundra swan would do well in March Madness,” photographer Angela Marie writes. “Can’t help but be in awe of these incredible beings for their beauty, let alone that they fly some 3,725 miles round trip between their distant habitats, and make the daunting journey twice each year.” She took this photo near Hauser Lake in late March.

