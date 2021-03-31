Riverfront a treasure
Wed., March 31, 2021
In recent days I’ve been walking in Riverfront Park. This is the first time I’ve really closely checked the park out since the remodeling of the past few years. I find it to be indeed a treasure that Spokane should rightly be proud of. I love to walk in nature and there are so many nooks and crannies to enjoy in the park that I can vary my walk each time.
If you haven’t visited Riverfront Park recently I encourage you to enjoy a good walk there soon, especially on a sunny day. There are plenty of comfortable benches as well when you need to rest. I am hoping that some of the events that we used to have in the park will be able to make a come back this season.
Thomas E. Durst
Spokane