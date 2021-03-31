Riverfront a treasure

In recent days I’ve been walking in Riverfront Park. This is the first time I’ve really closely checked the park out since the remodeling of the past few years. I find it to be indeed a treasure that Spokane should rightly be proud of. I love to walk in nature and there are so many nooks and crannies to enjoy in the park that I can vary my walk each time.

If you haven’t visited Riverfront Park recently I encourage you to enjoy a good walk there soon, especially on a sunny day. There are plenty of comfortable benches as well when you need to rest. I am hoping that some of the events that we used to have in the park will be able to make a come back this season.

Thomas E. Durst

Spokane