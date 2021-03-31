Spokane police respond to couch burning in aftermath of Gonzaga win

Gonzaga’s win sending the undefeated men’s basketball team to the Final Four sparked a rowdy gathering and couch burning near campus Tuesday night.

Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh warned students that “non-compliance” with Spokane police and Gonzaga security is “unlawful and completely unacceptable.”

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to Dakota Street and Nora Avenue where about 400 people gathered around a burning couch soon after Gonzaga beat USC, said Spokane police Officer John O’Brien.

Because of the size of the crowd, police dispatched its civil disturbance unit, which responded to the scene, O’Brien said.

“The presence of SPD alone seemed to deescalate the situation,” O’Brien said.

No arrests were made.

Spokane police will work with the university to prepare for possible celebrations in the final rounds of the tournament, O’Brien said.

“Hopefully, they win the National Championship and the Gonzaga students and citizens enjoy that win but will act respectfully and responsibly to each other and the community,” O’Brien said.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said he already had been on the phone Wednesday morning with Gonzaga and Spokane police officials to prepare for possible celebrations on Saturday – when Gonzaga will play UCLA in the semifinals.

Spokane firefighters were notified of the fracas Tuesday night but were not needed to extinguish the couch fire, Schaeffer said.