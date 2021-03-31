Residents 60 and older, those with underlying health conditions eligible for vaccine starting Wednesday

Washington residents 60 and older, residents over the age of 16 with two or more underlying health conditions and more workers in high-risk settings such as group homes, restaurants and construction are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

The state’s vaccine eligibility tool, called Phase Finder, is no longer necessary for residents seeking appointments.

The state’s vaccine locator tool is the best way to find an appointment, or by calling (800) 525-0127, then press #.

Vaccine providers will not ask for verification of a person’s eligibility with the Phase Finder tool anymore, in order to speed the next vaccination phase along.

“The goal is to vaccinate as many vulnerable community members as fast as possible before opening vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 years and older in just a few weeks. Removing Phase Finder will help speed up the process by reducing barriers for eligible individuals,” Michele Roberts, the department’s COVID-19 vaccine leader, said in a news release. “We trust most people will continue to do the right thing and wait their turn to be vaccinated.”

All residents 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine in Washington by May 1.

On Tuesday, the Washington National Guard announced that it has enough Moderna vaccine supply to offer the shots to all military dependents 18 and older, including those in the Spokane area.

Anyone enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, employees, contractors or veterans of the Department of Defense can be vaccinated at Fairchild Air Force Base. To schedule an appointment, call (253) 512-3291.

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 94 new cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

There are 59 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 12 new cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

There are 22 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

