Things to do in Spokane April 2-9

Bloomsday Worldwide 2021: Registration Now Open – In this virtual race, participants complete their own 7.46-mile trek on any course, trail or path they choose at any location. The race can be completed anytime between April 30 and May 9. Report results online by May 9 to receive a finisher shirt. “Bloomsdog” registration available for participants completing the race their dog(s). Register online at bloomsdayrun.org. $24.49/through April 10, includes race bib; $35.49/through May 9.

Riverfront Park: Spring Scramble – Look for Spring Scramble signs and displays at various locations through downtown Spokane and Riverfront Park through April 10, then unscramble the words to complete the crossword puzzle. Show your completed worksheet at Whiz Kids in River Park Square or at the Sky Ribbon Café in Riverfront Park, to claim a goody bag. Visit downtownspokane.org/event/spring-scramble for a printable worksheet. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt – In this modified, socially distanced egg hunt, participants count the amount of eggs they can spot from the safety of their vehicle and submit their guess. The closest guesses will be entered to win a series of fun prizes such as gift cards to local businesses. View detailed instructions at commellini.com. Meals and meal kits are available for curbside pick-up during the egg hunt, as well as Easter dinner pre-orders. Now through SundayApril 4, 4-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Drive. Free. (509) 466-0667.

Virtual Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. 4-5 bottles of wine are provided with each week’s class for tasting from home, available for pick up at 2 p.m. on the day of the class. Each week features a new theme to discuss and wine, beer or cider makers or other experts are often in attendance as guest speakers. Visit rocketmarket.com to register and receive a Zoom link via email. FridayApril 2, 7 p.m. $60.

Learn to Skate with the Lilac City Figure Skating Club – Learn the basics of ice skating including safe falling, gliding, stroking forward and backward, stopping, turns and beginning spins and jumps. Open to children age 4 and older. Masks required. This is a six-week class, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday through May 8. Eagles Ice Arena, 6321 N. Addison St. $135. (509) 599-3974.

Easter Family Meal Kit – Serves four. Includes: focaccia loaf, Italian greens, roasted rosemary potatoes, ham with brown sugar glaze, and ricotta and golden raisin strata. Vegetarian includes eggplant parmesan instead of ham. Available for pick-up Saturday, noon-6 p.m. 14715 N. Dartford Drive. $99; $70/vegetarian. (509) 466-0667.

Deece Casillas – Casillas is a nationally touring comedian who has been featured on Apple TV, Roku TV Comedy, LMAO TV, and is host of The Social Hour. He was voted Inland NW’s Best Comic of 2019. Visit facebook.com/blackdiamondspokane for details and tickets. Doors at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $10/online; $14/door. (509) 891-8357.

Spokane FāVS Virtual Coffee Talk: “The Role of Holidays in Different Faith Traditions” – SpokaneFāVS panelists will come together via Zoom to engage in dialogue. Questions and comments are welcomed. Panelists are: the Rev. Katy Shedlock of Creators Table and Audubon Park United Methodist Church; Himani Agrawal of the Spokane Hindu Temple and Cultural Center, and a SpokaneFaVS board member; and professor Brian Siebeking of Gonzaga’s Religious Studies Department. Brian is an Orthodox Christian and scholar of Islam. Register at spokanefavs.com to obtain the Zoom link prior to the event. Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. Free. (509) 240-1830.

Nectar Bottomless(ish) Mimosa Brunch Series – A seven week series of bottomless(ish) mimosas with a variety of fixings and a brunch buffet. Each week offers two service times 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Visit nectarcateringandevents.com to register. Sunday, . Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $24.99; $15 extra charge on Easter and Mother’s Day. (509) 869-1572.

Easter Wines – Taste a selection of wines that are evocative of the Easter holiday. Call to register and check availability. Sunday, 2 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Shawarma Night with Chef Lesa – Learn to make Shawarma, a fluffy bread filled with marinated, grilled chicken. Also make a salad and hummus. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

MAC Movie Club – Rent or purchase the predetermined film each month, take notes then join KSPS’s Shaun Higgins for a 30-45 minute live virtual film discussion. Recorded programs also available. ThursdayApril 10 and May 15. For more information, visit northwestmuseum.org. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $5. (509) 456-3931.

Country Dance Lessons – Lessons every Thursday, 7:45-9:45 p.m. Razzle’s Bar and Grill, 10325 N. Government Way, Hayden. Free. (208) 635-5872.

Primavera! with Chef Cara – Learn to make Vellutata di Asparagus, an easy soup that is creamy and packed with flavor without needing to add cream. Next make lasagna with homemade pasta, bechamel and ragu. Finish by making an Italian pound cake, using ricotta instead of butter. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Spokane County Library Virtual Trivia: “’90s TV Nostalgia, TGIF & Nickelodeon” – For adults. Share your knowledge answering questions about ABC TV’s TGIF comedy lineup, including “Full House,” “Boy Meets World,” and “Family Matters” and Nickelodeon TV shows like “Hey, Arnold!” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “Rugrats,” and “Legends of the Hidden Temple.” Baggy jeans, jelly shoes or combat boots, and butterfly hairclips encouraged but not required. Register at scld.org. April 9, 7-8 p.m. Free.

Historic Flight Foundation Presentation: “The Aircraft Builders – Beechcraft” – Aerospace engineer and historian David Lednicer discusses the story of Beechcraft. April 9, 7-8 p.m. Historic Flight Foundation, 5829 E. Rutter Ave. $12/general admission; free/members. (509) 535-6000.

Virtual Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. 4-5 bottles of wine are provided with each week’s class for tasting from home, available for pick up at 2 p.m. on the day of the class. Each week features a new theme to discuss and wine, beer or cider makers or other experts are often in attendance as guest speakers. Visit rocketmarket.com to register and receive a Zoom link via email. April 9, 7 p.m. $60.