University High School student identified as victim in fatal Spokane Valley shooting

The 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed outside his Spokane Valley apartment has been identified by his family as Preston Grzogorek.

“Preston was a friend to everyone,” wrote his Aunt Jamie Grzogorek in a statement from the family. “He loved his family.” He was a student at University High Sc hool in Spokane Valley. Grzogorek had a rough few years after his father died two years ago but family remained the most important thing in his life.

“He had a heart of gold, especially when it came to his grandmother, and sister which was also his best friend,” his aunt wrote. “He loved his niece and would do anything for her.”

Grzogorek was shot and killed late Monday night at a housing complex in the 9700 block of East Sixth Avenue, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies detained one teen who was later released, and searched another apartment in the complex.

Law enforcement had yet to make an arrest as of Wednesday evening and continue to investigate the shooting.

“Words can not express how unfair and unjustified the loss of Preston is,” the family wrote. “He was always so fun loving and caring he had such an out going personality.”