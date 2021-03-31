Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., March 31, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Tyler S. Provance and Maria T. Gonzalez Perez, both of Spokane.
Robert Boehm, of Spokane, and Michell M. Estevez Perez, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Jesse J. Conger and Candace M. Aguirre, both of Liberty Lake.
Jonathan Weiser and Italia T. Avila, both of Spokane.
Matthew G. Montgomery and Cassandra F. Thomas, both of Spokane.
Tyson J. Tatsey and Sarah L. Saldana, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Discover Bank v. Norma J. Asencio, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Amy M. Morfitt, money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Danielle Kekahuna, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Sheryl M. Ibarra, money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Melissa Barnes, money claimed owed.
Lesley J. Gray v. Jacalyn M. Hinson, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Nords Electric Supply Inc. v. Concord Electric LLC, et al., money claimed owed.
Smith Paint Products v. Division 9 Finishes Inc., complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Borquez, Mark and Norman, Tiffany J.
Reichardt, Karen M. and David J.
Adamson, Zachary M. and Lauren E.
Collins, Kristie A. and Thomas J.
Jackson, Kimberly M. and Bader, Conner G.
Ryan, Sarah and Brandon
Cooper, Rachel M. and Joseph L.
Legal separations granted
Boals, Greg W. and Rachel M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michael P. Price
Travis R. Temple, 34; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.
Daniel Bogdanivich, also known as Daniel Bogdanovich, 25; five months in prison with credit given for 87 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Donna Wilson
Riley T. Jackson, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no-contact/protection order violation.
Thomas W. Lund, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no-contact/protection order violation.
Andrew C. Briscoe, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Aimee M. Maurer
Shawna M. Sweet, 32; $1,981 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 30 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, two counts of driving while intoxicated.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Makayla K. Morse, 23; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Timothy D. Kelly, 21; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
