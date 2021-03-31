By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyler S. Provance and Maria T. Gonzalez Perez, both of Spokane.

Robert Boehm, of Spokane, and Michell M. Estevez Perez, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Jesse J. Conger and Candace M. Aguirre, both of Liberty Lake.

Jonathan Weiser and Italia T. Avila, both of Spokane.

Matthew G. Montgomery and Cassandra F. Thomas, both of Spokane.

Tyson J. Tatsey and Sarah L. Saldana, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Discover Bank v. Norma J. Asencio, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Amy M. Morfitt, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Danielle Kekahuna, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Sheryl M. Ibarra, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Melissa Barnes, money claimed owed.

Lesley J. Gray v. Jacalyn M. Hinson, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Nords Electric Supply Inc. v. Concord Electric LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Smith Paint Products v. Division 9 Finishes Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Borquez, Mark and Norman, Tiffany J.

Reichardt, Karen M. and David J.

Adamson, Zachary M. and Lauren E.

Collins, Kristie A. and Thomas J.

Jackson, Kimberly M. and Bader, Conner G.

Ryan, Sarah and Brandon

Cooper, Rachel M. and Joseph L.

Legal separations granted

Boals, Greg W. and Rachel M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Travis R. Temple, 34; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Daniel Bogdanivich, also known as Daniel Bogdanovich, 25; five months in prison with credit given for 87 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Riley T. Jackson, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Thomas W. Lund, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Andrew C. Briscoe, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee M. Maurer

Shawna M. Sweet, 32; $1,981 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 30 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, two counts of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Makayla K. Morse, 23; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Timothy D. Kelly, 21; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.