Washington State to hold first of 15 spring practices Thursday; spring game set for April 24

Nick Rolovich’s first spring camp as Washington State’s head football coach was over before it could start because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 365 days later, Rolovich and the Cougars will take the field Thursday for the first of 15 spring practices at Rogers Field and Martin Stadium.

Practices will be open to media but closed to the public.

The annual Crimson & Gray game will take place on April 24 at 2 p.m. and air on the Pac-12 Networks.

Pending guidance from campus, local and state health authorities, attendance and ticket information for the spring game will be announced at a later date.

Washington State’s full spring practice schedule is as follows: Thursday, 4 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m.; Saturday, 12:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 4 p.m.; April 8, 4 p.m.;, April 10, 12:30 p.m.; April 13, 4 p.m.; April 15, 4 p.m.; April 17, 12:30 p.m.; April 20, 4 p.m.; April 22, 4 p.m.; April 23, 4 p.m.; April 24, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Networks; April 27, 4 p.m.; and April 29, 4 p.m.

Due to NCAA rules, Washington State will be in helmets and jerseys only for the first two practices of spring camp with fully padded practices starting on Tuesday.