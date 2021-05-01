Mariners recall former Gonzaga pitcher Wyatt Mills, designate catcher Jacob Nottingham for assignment

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Jacob Nottingham’s stay on the Mariners’ MLB roster lasted all of one game — Friday night’s win over the Angels — which he watched from the bench.

The Mariners’ claimed the big catcher off waivers last week after he was designated for assignment by the Brewers. He traveled to Seattle, passed intake protocols and was activated to the Mariners’ roster on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, the Mariners designated Nottingham for assignment and recalled right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills from the alternate training site.

The Mariners have 10 days to either trade, release or outright Nottingham. In a bit of roster bingo, the Mariners would like to keep Nottingham, who is out of minor league options, in the organization but not on the MLB roster. So by claiming him and putting him on the 40-man roster, and then designating him for assignment, they can hope he clears waivers and can be outrighted to their minor league system. Nottingham must accept the assignment if he wants to earn his regular salary for this season.

Nottingham could join Cal Raleigh and Jose Godoy at Triple-A Tacoma as depth. It would allow the Mariners to give Raleigh some days at designated hitter.

Mills, 26, was added to the 40-man roster during the offseason to protect him from being taken in the Rule 5 draft. He will wear No. 40.

Born and raised in Spokane, Mills blossomed into a standout pitcher at Gonzaga. The Mariners selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft as a senior.

Using a ¾-to-sidearm delivery, Mills has always had plenty of movement on his pitches. But with no minor league season in 2020, he used the shutdown from COVID to add some velocity to his sinking fastball through some weighted ball work and increased lifting program. Mills’ fastball can touch 95 mph.

In three minor league seasons (2017-2019), he posted a 10-6 record with 25 saves and a 3.57 ERA with 154 strikeouts and 39 walks in 126 innings pitched.