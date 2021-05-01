The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 60° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

Spokane couple wins $1 million from Publishers Clearing House

UPDATED: Sat., May 1, 2021

Howie Guja, left, and Danielle Lam, of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol, take a picture Friday after awarding a $1 million prize to William McGunagle and his wife, Kat, both of Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Howie Guja, left, and Danielle Lam, of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol, take a picture Friday after awarding a $1 million prize to William McGunagle and his wife, Kat, both of Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Maggie Quinlan maggieq@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Howie Guja, left, and Danielle Lam, of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol, take a picture Friday after awarding a $1 million prize to William McGunagle and his wife, Kat, both of Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Howie Guja, left, and Danielle Lam, of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol, take a picture Friday after awarding a $1 million prize to William McGunagle and his wife, Kat, both of Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

William McGunagle answered the phone singing “hello” Friday afternoon.

“How I’m doing is how you would expect somebody who just won a million dollars to be,” 65-year-old McGunagle said with a laugh.

For the past three years, he’s been battling throat and lung cancer while facing the mounting copayments that come with each scan and radiation treatment. With his most recent scan coming up clean, he said the first thing he did with his prize money from Publishers Clearing House was send some to his two adult daughters. Next up, he’s going to get a paint job and convertible top for his 1994 Mustang.

McGunagle’s prize will come in $25,000 annual installments for the next 29 years, and the remaining $275,000 is set to be paid out in the 30th year.

“I’m 65 years old; it sounds like they’re challenging me to live to 95,” McGunagle said.

McGunagle has been entering the contest annually for 20 years. When the “prize patrol” Danielle Lam and Howie Guja walked up to McGunagle’s house with a giant check for a million dollars, he wasn’t home.

They knocked, rang the doorbell and a small dog appeared, followed by a German shepherd, still without sign of a human resident.

Lam and Guja trotted across the street, where Jerry Francis learned his neighbor McGunagle would become a millionaire in a few short hours.

Francis called the McGunagles, who were unaware of their new wealth while on a Costco run during the rare morning they didn’t have any kids at their home preschool center.

“He just said, you need to come home and you’re going to be pleased,” McGunagle said.

Then when McGunagle arrived home, the prize patrol had set up around the block. He was unloading groceries when balloons, people and the check appeared at his address.

Even if they’d won $1 million all in one chunk, McGunagle said he wouldn’t be the type to make big, flashy purchases.

Kat’s Early Learning ECEAP, named for William’s wife and co-owner Katherine McGunagle, caters to low-income families, and $25,000 a year won’t be speeding up retirement for the couple.

“We get to help children and families with low income. We wouldn’t trade it in for anything,” he said.

Reporter Emma Epperly contributed to this report.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Spokane

Most read stories