Spokane Indians 2021: Top prospects to watch

The Spokane Indians’ opening day roster includes five of the top 10 and eight of the top 25 Colorado Rockies prospects, according to MLB.com.

Here’s a look at the top prospects who will pull on an Indians uniform this summer.

Prospect ranking by MLB.com in parentheses.

1B Michael Toglia (No. 3): Selected 23rd overall in the 2019 first-year player draft out of UCLA. Spent 2020 at Rockies alternate training site.

The 6-foot-5 Toglia is a switch-hitting power hitter from Gig Harbor, Washington, who can drive the ball to all fields with “tremendous raw pop,” according to MLB.com.

At Boise in 2019, Toglia hit nine homers with 26 RBIs in 41 games, with his first homer coming at Avista Stadium against the Indians on June 21. He was named a Northwest League midseason all-star that season.

Athletic for his size, Toglia could play some corner outfield in addition to first, where he’s a good defender with an above-average arm.

3B Aaron Schunk (No. 5): Second round in 2019 (Georgia). Spent 2020 at Rockies alternate training site.

At 6-2, 205, Schunk has enough power to profile at third, but the Rockies introduced him to second base at their training site last summer and he did well there during fall instructional league.

Schunk hit .306/.370/.503 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 46 games for Boise in 2019. He was an NWL midseason all-star and postseason Baseball America short-season all-star.

MLB.com said Schunk “gets very high marks” for leadership skills and work ethic.

OF Brenton Doyle (No. 6): Fourth round 2019 (Shepherd, West Virginia). Did not play in 2020 due to cancellation of minor league season.

Doyle played at Grand Junction (Colorado) in 2019 and tore up the Pioneer League, slashing .383/.477/.611 with eight homers, 33 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 51 games. He led the league in average and on-base percentage and was third in slugging and steals. He was named a postseason all-star.

At 6-2, 200 with “premium conditioning,” MLB.com said he “looked like a big leaguer on a rehab assignment” during instructionals the past two years and noted his above-average outfield defense.

LHP Helcris Olivarez (No. 7): Signed as international free agent, 2016. Spent 2020 at Rockies’ alternate training site.

Lefty starter described as having “prototypical pitcher’s body” by MLB.com at 6-3, 200. Olivarez possesses a 95-97 mph fastball, a power curveball and a change-up that shows good action. The Rockies reportedly “love his work ethic.”

Olivarez spent most of the past three seasons with the Rockies’ Dominican League team. He made 11 starts for rookie-level Grand Junction in 2019, going 3-4 with a 4.82 ERA.

RHP Chris McMahon (No. 8): Second round, 2020 (Miami). Did not play in 2020.

McMahon missed a chunk of his first year at Miami due to a knee injury, but came back as a sophomore to anchor the Hurricanes’ staff. He pitched for Team USA in 2020 before everything was shut down. He boasts a mid-90s fastball, a hybrid breaking ball and his change-up generates swings and misses.

RHP Karl Kauffmann (No. 18): Competitive Balance B round, 2019 (Michigan). Spent 2020 at Rockies’ alternate training site.

Kaufmann didn’t pitch in 2019 due to heavy workloads in college. He went 10-6 with 2.59 ERA for Michigan, leading the Wolverines to the College World Series. Throws a low-90s sinker and good change, and a slider that “flashes above average,” according to MLB.com.

RHP Ryan Feltner (No. 23): Fourth round, 2019 (Ohio State). Did not play in 2020.

His 25 starts for Low-A Asheville were tied for most on the club. He went 9-9 with a 5.07 ERA and 116 strikeouts over 119 innings. Classic fastball-slider arm, change-up has good fade.

OF Niko Decolati (No. 25): Sixth round, 2018 (Loyola Marymount). Did not play in 2020.

Decolati hit .265 with six homers, 38 RBIs and 15 steals in 77 games with Asheville in 2019. He can handle center field and .