Spokane Regional Health District reports 108 new cases of COVID-19 on eve of phase decision

Local officials reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County on Sunday, as leaders are urging residents to get vaccinated to avoid further lockdown measures.

Sunday’s case total brings the number of people infected with the virus to 42,294 since the pandemic began, and continues a trend of increasing illness and hospitalizations since Spokane County moved into Phase 3 of reopening along with the rest of the state in March.

Spokane public health officials said last week they expected the county to move back into Phase 2 when infection rates and hospitalizations are re-evaluated by state officials Monday. The move would further limit occupancy at indoor dining, entertainment and fitness centers that had been operating at half-capacity since March.

The health district reported 79 people were hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Washington Department of Health reported Wednesday that 182,818 Spokane County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 133,288 residents had been fully vaccinated.

All Washington and Idaho residents over the age of 16 are now eligible to receive a vaccine. The federal government is covering the cost of the vaccine.

The health district has reported 612 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Spokane County.

Nearly 5,500 Washingtonians have died, the Washington Health Department reported as of Friday evening.