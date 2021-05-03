4 hospitalized after crash along I-90 in Spokane
UPDATED: Mon., May 3, 2021
Four people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash in the eastbound lane of I-90 near Maple Street, according to Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation, causing significant traffic backups along the interstate.
State police said the crash occurred when one vehicle, a Chevrolet Suburban, slowed due to traffic. Authorities said another vehicle, a Mercedes Sprinter, crashed into the back of the Suburban.
A 28-year-old woman who was driving the Sprinter was taken to Deaconess Hospital, according to Washington State Patrol. The 72-year-old driver and the two passengers in the Suburban were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
By 5 p.m. Monday, all I-90 ramps in downtown Spokane had reopened, according to the Department of Transportation.
