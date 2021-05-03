Brothers Tanner, Jacob Groves officially sign with Oklahoma men’s basketball

Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. – New Oklahoma coach Porter Moser officially signed brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves from Eastern Washington on Monday.

Tanner Groves, the 2021 Big Sky Conference Player of the Year, averaged 17.2 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 56.0% from the field as a junior this past season. The 6-foot-9 forward comes to Norman with up to two years of eligibility remaining.

Jacob Groves, a 6-7 forward, averaged 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 55.2% from the field as a sophomore this past season.

The Shadle Park alums combined to score 58 points in Eastern Washington’s 93-84 defeat of Kansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

Oklahoma also signed Ethan Chargois from SMU and Jordan Goldwire from Duke as transfers.

-Associated Press