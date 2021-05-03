Prep roundup: Chloe Flerchinger pitches no-hitter, hits grand slam in Shadle Park win

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Fastpitch softball

Shadle Park 11, East Valley 0: Chloe Flerchinger struck out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter and hit a grand slam and the Highlanders (9-0) beat the Knights (6-2) in a GSL 2A game on Monday. Crimson Rice went 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs and Ema Green added a homer and scored twice.

Clarkston 2, West Valley 1: Hannah Murphy’s third-inning double drove in the go-ahead run and the Bantams (4-5) beat the visiting Eagles (4-5) in a GSL 2A game on Monday. Leah Copeland went 2 for 3 and scored twice for Clarkston. Bantams starter Emma McManigle struck out four and gave up two hits and a walk over seven innings.

Othello 16, Rogers 2: Maya Valdez hit a pair of home runs and the visiting Huskies (9-0) defeated the Pirates (0-10) in a GSL 2A game on Monday.

Pullman 16, North Central 1: The Greyhounds (3-6) topped the Indians (0-9) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Spring boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 4, Mt. Spokane 0: Ben Orton scored back-to-back goals in the 65th and 68th minute and the Tigers (7-0) used a strong second half to defeat the visiting Wildcats (3-4) in a GSL 4A/3A match at Hart Field on Monday. Abel Ramos scored one and assisted another for LC.

Central Valley 2, Ferris 0: Caden Goranzen and Taylor Leach each scored second half goals and the Bears (5-2) defeated the visiting Saxons (2-5) in a GSL 4A/3A match on Monday. Aiden Knight and Tim Jones each recorded an assist for Central Valley.

Gonzaga Prep 5, University 3: Johnny Finnegan scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute and the Bullpups (3-4) came back from two goals down against the visiting Titans (1-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Mitchell Torre scored two goals for G-Prep.

Cheney 2, Mead 0: The Blackhawks (2-5) beat the visiting Panthers (5-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Details were unavailable.

Baseball

Lake City 11, Lakeland 1: Aiden LaPonsey went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Timberwolves (4-14) beat the visiting Hawks (1-20) in a IEL 5A/4A game on Monday. Lake City starter Camdyn Martindale allowed an unearned run on two hits and four walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Boys golf

GSL 2A No. 4 at Downriver GC: 1, Shadle Park 302. 2, Othello 330. 3, North Central 334. 4, Clarkston 359. 5, Pullman 375. 6, West Valley 396. 7, Rogers 462. 8, East Valley 502. Ind: 1, Austin Trout (SP) 72. T2, Conor Weber (SP) 76. T2, Jake Wilcox (SP) 76.

GSL 4A/3A No. 4 at Wandermere GC: Scores not reported.

Girls golf

GSL 2A No. 4 at Downriver GC: 1, Pullman 353. 2, Shadle Park 381. 3, East Valley 428. 4, Clarkston 430. 5, West Valley 451. 6, Othello 453. Ind: 1, Lauren Greeny (Pul) 67. 2, Spencer Cerenzia (WV) 78. T3, Matiline Rink (Pul) 86. T3, Madison Galimanis (SP) 86.

GSL 4A/3A No. 4 at Wandermere GC: Scores not reported.