The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 55° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Chloe Flerchinger pitches no-hitter, hits grand slam in Shadle Park win

UPDATED: Mon., May 3, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Fastpitch softball

Shadle Park 11, East Valley 0: Chloe Flerchinger struck out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter and hit a grand slam and the Highlanders (9-0) beat the Knights (6-2) in a GSL 2A game on Monday. Crimson Rice went 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs and Ema Green added a homer and scored twice. 

Clarkston 2, West Valley 1: Hannah Murphy’s third-inning double drove in the go-ahead run and the Bantams (4-5) beat the visiting Eagles (4-5) in a GSL 2A game on Monday. Leah Copeland went 2 for 3 and scored twice for Clarkston. Bantams starter Emma McManigle struck out four and gave up two hits and a walk over seven innings.

Othello 16, Rogers 2: Maya Valdez hit a pair of home runs and the visiting Huskies (9-0) defeated the Pirates (0-10) in a GSL 2A game on Monday.

Pullman 16, North Central 1: The Greyhounds (3-6) topped the Indians (0-9) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable. 

Spring boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 4, Mt. Spokane 0: Ben Orton scored back-to-back goals in the 65th and 68th minute and the Tigers (7-0) used a strong second half to defeat the visiting Wildcats (3-4) in a GSL 4A/3A match at Hart Field on Monday. Abel Ramos scored one and assisted another for LC.

Central Valley 2, Ferris 0: Caden Goranzen and Taylor Leach each scored second half goals and the Bears (5-2) defeated the visiting Saxons (2-5) in a GSL 4A/3A match on Monday. Aiden Knight and Tim Jones each recorded an assist for Central Valley.

Gonzaga Prep 5, University 3: Johnny Finnegan scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute and the Bullpups (3-4) came back from two goals down against the visiting Titans (1-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Mitchell Torre scored two goals for G-Prep.

Cheney 2, Mead 0: The Blackhawks (2-5) beat the visiting Panthers (5-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Details were unavailable. 

Baseball

Lake City 11, Lakeland 1: Aiden LaPonsey went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Timberwolves (4-14) beat the visiting Hawks (1-20) in a IEL 5A/4A game on Monday. Lake City starter Camdyn Martindale allowed an unearned run on two hits and four walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Boys golf

GSL 2A No. 4 at Downriver GC: 1, Shadle Park 302. 2, Othello 330. 3, North Central 334. 4, Clarkston 359. 5, Pullman 375. 6, West Valley 396. 7, Rogers 462. 8, East Valley 502. Ind: 1, Austin Trout (SP) 72. T2, Conor Weber (SP) 76. T2, Jake Wilcox (SP) 76. 

GSL 4A/3A No. 4 at Wandermere GC: Scores not reported.

Girls golf

GSL 2A No. 4 at Downriver GC: 1, Pullman 353. 2, Shadle Park 381. 3, East Valley 428. 4, Clarkston 430. 5, West Valley 451. 6, Othello 453. Ind: 1, Lauren Greeny (Pul) 67. 2, Spencer Cerenzia (WV) 78. T3, Matiline Rink (Pul) 86. T3, Madison Galimanis (SP) 86. 

GSL 4A/3A No. 4 at Wandermere GC: Scores not reported.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories