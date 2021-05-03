Southwest Airlines to start nonstop service from Spokane to Chicago, Orange County in June

Southwest Airlines is adding new seasonal nonstop service from Spokane International Airport to Chicago and Orange County.

Beginning June 6, Southwest Airlines will operate two daily direct routes from Spokane to Chicago Midway International Airport and John Wayne Orange County Airport, the airline has announced.

The seasonal flights to Chicago and Orange County will continue through Sept. 6.

“This new service offers Spokane/Coeur d’Alene region business and leisure travelers easier access to important business centers as well as popular tourist destinations in Chicago, Southern California and Silicon Valley,” Spokane Airport Board Chair Ezra Eckhardt said in a statement.

Also beginning June 6, Southwest will be resuming daily, year-round nonstop service from Spokane to Mineta San Jose International Airport.

The airport has been working with Southwest to expand nonstop service to Chicago, Orange County and San Jose to meet passenger demand as well as access the carrier’s network to other parts of the nation, Spokane International Airport CEO Larry Krauter said in a statement.

“San Jose has connection opportunities to several cities in Southern California, and Chicago provides convenient connections to the Washington, D.C., and Boston metropolitan areas, as well as major cities like Nashville, Raleigh, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Buffalo and South Carolina leisure destinations,” Krauter said.

Flight times for the new routes vary by day and can be viewed on Southwest.com.

Southwest’s new nonstop service announcement comes as the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.6 million people Sunday, recording the greatest number of passengers who passed through checkpoints nationwide since March 2020.

Spokane International Airport is served by seven commercial airlines and offers nonstop routes to 19 U.S. cities .

American Airlines is also launching a new seasonal nonstop route from Spokane to Chicago, beginning June 3.