News >  Crime/Public Safety

Teen shot and killed in drive-by shooting near NorthTown Mall identified

UPDATED: Mon., May 3, 2021

The parking lot at NorthTown Mall is pictured March 24, 2020. (DAN PELLE)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The person who was shot and later died as a result of a drive-by shooting near NorthTown Mall last week has been identified as Kash Amos, 19. 

Amos’ cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner was listed as homicide by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. 

A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the shooting that took place around 8 p.m. Thursday .

Spokane police officers were dispatched to the shooting reportedly involving two vehicles at Lidgerwood Street and Wellesley Avenue, according to a news release from the department.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was random but still are investigating the motive and circumstances.

