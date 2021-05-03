Teen shot and killed in drive-by shooting near NorthTown Mall identified
UPDATED: Mon., May 3, 2021
The person who was shot and later died as a result of a drive-by shooting near NorthTown Mall last week has been identified as Kash Amos, 19.
Amos’ cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner was listed as homicide by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the shooting that took place around 8 p.m. Thursday .
Spokane police officers were dispatched to the shooting reportedly involving two vehicles at Lidgerwood Street and Wellesley Avenue, according to a news release from the department.
Police said they don’t believe the shooting was random but still are investigating the motive and circumstances.
