15-year-old arrested after suspected drive-by shooting at 5th Avenue and Fiske Street

Police arrested a 15-year-old in a stolen car with ammunition inside it Thursday after reports of a drive-by shooting in the East Central neighborhood, according to court documents.

When police responded to three 911 calls reporting gunshots at Fifth Avenue and Fiske Street around 10 p.m. Thursday, they spotted a gold Buick SUV, according to court documents.

A passenger in the rear right seat of the Buick yelled expletives out the window at a person who was not identified in court documents. The Buick then sped away, according to the documents.

Police turned on their emergency lights and followed the car as it sped through stop signs, according to the documents.

The pursuit continued for a mile before ending on Fourth Avenue just west of Ray Street, the documents say.

Dispatch informed police that the Buick’s owner had reported it stolen and gave prior permission to search the car, according to the documents.

Police arrested the 15-year-old driver on suspicion of driving without a license, evading police and being in possession of a stolen vehicle before officers found a backpack with ammunition in the car, the documents say. The boy has not been charged and was not arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting.