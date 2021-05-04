Ashley Furniture HomeStore Outlet now open in Spokane Valley
Tue., May 4, 2021
Ashley Furniture HomeStore Outlet recently opened in Spokane Valley, marking the second location owned by Kondolas Furniture Washington.
The outlet opened Friday in a building formerly occupied by Shopko at 13414 E. Sprague Ave.
Kondolas Furniture Washington also owns the Ashley Furniture HomeStore at 10425 N. Newport Highway in north Spokane.
Ashley Furniture HomeStore Outlet The new location will offer delivery to Spokane County and surrounding areas.
Ashley Furniture HomeStore, founded in 1997, has more than 2,000 corporate and independently-owned locations nationwide.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.