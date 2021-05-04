Water Cooler: Ways to give gratitude to moms

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and there are tons of different ways to show love and gratitude to the moms and mother figures in your life. Here are a few ideas for people of all ages to express their appreciation this Mother’s Day.

Support the hobbies and activities that make your mom or mother figure feel fulfilled and happy. If your mom loves to paint, spend an afternoon of painting with her. If she likes to get outside, join her on a hike or walk around the park. Whether it’s crafts, shopping, exercising, cooking or reading, participating in her favorite activities is a great way to show her appreciation and notice all the awesome skills and knowledge she has.

Do the household chores for the day. This is a classic Mother’s Day treat for a reason – moms often have to squeeze those routine, unglamorous chores into their busy schedules. Help her have a relaxing day by taking care of the house for the day, like doing the dishes, cleaning the bathroom, sweeping the floors and making meals.

Write her a card or a letter. Simply putting your thoughts down about what you love and appreciate about the mother’s in your life is a great way to remind them how much you value their guidance and support. Think about the things you love about her and the ways she helps you from day-to-day, like cheering you up when you’re sad, helping you with homework or taking you to school to hang out with friends or to practice your favorite activities.

Take pictures together. Mom’s often find themselves behind the camera, documenting the important and happy moments of your life together. Turn the spotlight on her for the day and take some glamor shots or meaningful pictures together so she can be reminded of how awesome she is and how much you like spending time with her.

Give her a special gift. Think about the things your mom loves. Maybe she loves a beautiful piece of jewelry, a fancy dessert or something sentimental like a piece of art you made. Younger people might need an adult’s help on this one, but try to brainstorm together to come up with the perfect gift that expresses your love.

Plan a family activity together. If the mom in your life loves to spend quality time together as a family, she is bound to love a family day that she didn’t have to stress about planning. It can be as adventurous or simple as you think she’d like, such as a surprise day trip to a scenic location or her favorite getaway, or a cozy night at home playing games and enjoying snacks.

Find a way to make her laugh. Moms are great at cheering people up, so return the favor and put a big smile on her face. You can watch her favorite comedy together, put on a funny skit, tell her some jokes or just do something silly.

Reminisce together. Create a photo album or write a list that recalls your favorite memories you’ve spent with her. Some of them might even surprise her and she’ll love to hear about the moments that you spent together that mean a lot to you. You can even visit some of the locations where these favorite memories happened.

Take her to dinner or make her your own homemade feast. Food is one of the most universal ways to express love, care and appreciation. Treating the mother in your life to a nice meal is a great way to make her feel special and to spend quality time together.