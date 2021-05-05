The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 83° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

American Life in Poetry: ‘5/23/67 R.I.P.’

UPDATED: Thu., May 6, 2021

By Kwame Dawes

I have a memory of Lucille Clifton responding to a young poet who asked her how she managed to be a productive publishing poet despite having to raise six children, by saying, “I wrote shorter poems.” Of Clifton’s many brilliant truths, this stays with me. And this pithy elegy, “5/23/67 R.I.P.”, selected by Aracelis Girmay in a remarkable new gathering of Clifton’s poetry, would have been written when her children were young, and when America was burning with uprisings, and when Langston Hughes died. She accepted the heavy mandate passed on to her by Langston Hughes, to “remember now like/it was,” and we are the better for it.

5/23/67 R.I.P.

The house that is on fire

pieces all across the sky

make the moon look like

a yellow man in a veil

watching the troubled people

running and crying

Oh who gone remember now like

it was,

Langston gone.

Poem copyright 2020 by Lucille Clifton, “5/23/67 R.I.P.” from “How to Carry Water; Selected Poems of Lucille Clifton,” (BOA, 2020). Poem reprinted by permission of Permissions Company, LLC and the publisher. American Life in Poetry is made possible by the Poetry Foundation and the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.