College baseball: Kyle Manzardo leads potent WSU bats past Seattle
UPDATED: Wed., May 5, 2021
PULLMAN – Kyle Manzardo had five RBIs on four hits, including a three-run home run, as Washington State exploded for 18 hits in a 16-8 nonconference drubbing of Seattle on Wednesday.
Kodie Kolden added three RBIs on two hits out of the leadoff spot for the Cougars (22-17), who have won three straight. Jake Meyer and Jacob McKeon added three hits apiece for WSU.
The Cougars used the outing as a chance to give the bullpen some action as six pitchers took the mound. Dakota Hawkins earned the win, throwing 2⅓ innings with two strikeouts and allowing no runs.
Julian Kodama had three hits and two RBIs for the Redhawks (13-26).
WSU returns to Pac-12 play Friday as No. 16 UCLA visits Bailey-Brayton Field for a three-game series.
