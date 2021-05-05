Gonzaga-University of Washington health sciences building on schedule to open next summer

Construction crews placed the final beam on the frame of the new Gonzaga-University of Washington Medical and Health Education Research Center this week, a milestone that keeps the project on pace for its July 2022 opening date.

The multi-use, four-story building on Spokane Falls Boulevard will house the UW School of Medicine’s Spokane campus and Gonzaga University’s Department of Human Physiology.

Some Gonzaga nursing and health science courses will also be taught there.

The building will accommodate 120 first- and second-year medical students from UW, as well as more than 500 undergraduate students, faculty and staff from Gonzaga. The center will not only have classrooms, but include research labs and offices.

The new building is located next to the McKinstry SIERR Building, and while the majority of the new Gonzaga-UW building is dedicated to education, the top floor will be available for lease from both the public and private sectors, according to a news release from the universities.

The Gonzaga-UW building is 145,000 square feet, and the universities are committed to leasing about 60,000 square feet of this space.

Leaders hope that the center will attract private-sector medical and health research companies.

