Plummer man sentenced to 23 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child exploitation, pornography charges

A 23-year-old man from Plummer, Idaho, was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges tied to the abuse and distribution of pornographic images of preteen girls.

Carlos Manuel Marquez-Pierce pleaded guilty in January to two charges stemming from the abuse of girls ages 11 and 12 in Eastern Washington and North Idaho, according to court records. He also solicited explicit cellphone images of the 12-year-old that he shared with at least one other person, according to court records.

The plea agreement resolves cases in Washington and Idaho, and was a departure from a minimum 30-year sentence laid out in federal law. Marquez-Pierce’s defense attorney said that he suffered physical and sexual abuse beginning at the age of 9, and the plea agreement requests placement at sexual abuse treatment facilities in the federal prison system.

When released, Marquez-Pierce will be under court-ordered supervision for the rest of his life. He was listed in custody of the Spokane County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, where he’s been held since his arrest in July 2019.