Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., May 5, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Tyler W. Zale and Katherine A. Jones, both of Spokane.
Daniel V. Varavin and Armi C. Ellison, both of Spokane.
Revanth Akella and Olivia L. Arballo Saenz, both of Spokane.
Steven P. Vignere and Shai M. Kilburn, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Rebekah M. Sienkiewich, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Michael Lawson, money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Casey Connell, et al., money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Ian A. Mers, money claimed owed.
Washington State Council of County and City Employees, et al., v. City of Spokane, complaint for declaratory judgment.
Sarah Kliewer v. Blake Parker, et al., complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Lang, Brook Y. and Patrick I.
Deviney, Donna and Allan
Dingmann, Darcie L. and Andrew I.
Lapierre, Lacey M. and Orvalla, Joseph C.
Trevino, Jamie A. and Larry S.
Schutz, Jeffery R. and Angela E.
Williams, Joshua A. and Angela R.
Yates, Jennifer S. and Ted D.
Lovitt, Shannon L. and Ryan R.
Walsh, Sonny J. and Karen A.
Fury, Beth A. and Robert O.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Darrell A. Cloud, 51; $16,752.99 restitution, 136 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Joshua N. Rucker, 40; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after being found guilty of second-degree possession of stolen property and forgery.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary Logan
Tommy L. Berlin, 22; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Matthew W. Antush
Belton Lomae, 34; 270 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Willie L. McCalebb, 41; 120 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
James R. McCormick, 28; 47 days in jail, disorderly conduct.
