B&B Theatres to reopen, operate former Movie and Dinner cinema at Northern Quest

B&B Theatres has signed an agreement with the Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority to operate the former Movie and Dinner cinema at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

The Airway Heights location marks the first theater in the state for B&B Theatres, a Liberty, Missouri-based family owned and operated company.

B&B is the sixth largest theater chain in the U.S., according to its website.

Under the agreement, the Kalispel Tribe will retain ownership of the eight-screen theater at 10893 W. Northern Quest Drive, while B&B Theatres will manage daily operations.

“We were approached by representatives of the Kalispel Tribe and recognized immediately the potential of the opportunity,” B&B Theatres spokesman Paul Farnsworth said in an email.

“Our commitment to diverse, family-friendly entertainment options aligns neatly with their preferences, and we saw a chance to bring our signature approach to guest-centric service to a new group of guests. We have been heartened by the enthusiasm of the Kalispel Tribe’s team and look forward to getting to know the community.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited about the new partnership and having the facility open again to serve entertainment needs for the people of Spokane,” the Kalispel Tribe said in a statement.

Details on the number of jobs available at the theater and its slated opening date will be “released in the weeks ahead,” Farnsworth said.

The Movie and Dinner theater has been closed for more than a year, in part because of the pandemic.

CineGenesis founder Larry Jacobson and his son, Spencer, opened Movie and Dinner at Northern Quest in 2018. Movie and Dinner was the first venue of its kind for CineGenesis.

The building features a restaurant, bar and lounge, and the ability for guests to order a variety of food and drinks delivered directly to their reclining theater chairs.

In March 2020, Movie and Dinner employees received a letter via email that they had been released. Spencer Jacobson, senior vice president of CineGenesis, told The Spokesman-Review last year the Kansas City, Missouri-based company would try to hire back former employees upon reopening the theater.

Jacobson did not respond to a request Wednesday for comment.

B&B Theatres, founded in 1924, operates nearly 470 screens at 53 locations. In addition to its Airway Heights theater, the company has locations in Kansas, Iowa, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, North Carolina and Texas.