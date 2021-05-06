Court documents: Fatal NorthTown Mall drive-by involves members of rival gangs

Members of rival gangs were believed to be involved in the drive-by shooting at NorthTown Mall last week that left one teen dead and sent two other teens to jail.

A 14-year-old boy and Thurston Scanlon, 19, were arrested last week in connection to the drive-by shooting April 29 that left Kash Amos, 19, dead.

Scanlon was arrested April 30 and charged with second-degree murder. He remains in Spokane County Jail with a $750,000 bond.

At about 8 p.m., a driver headed south on North Mayfair Street saw a small white vehicle pass him driving south toward Wellesley Avenue, according to a search warrant.

He heard, “No No No,” followed by shots from the white sedan that were fired into the parking garage at NorthTown Mall, according to court records. Then shots were fired back toward the sedan from the parking garage, the witness told police.

A passerby reported he heard the gunshots, then saw a gray Dodge Challenger speed away from the scene, according to court records.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, the white sedan dropped off Amos and the unhurt Regina Flemming, 18, at the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room. Amos had a gunshot wound to his head, according to court records.

Amos died at 9:40 p.m.

The white sedan was registered to Flemming, who told officers that the driver of the other car was Terry Reifer, 19, a known gang member, according to court records. Flemming told police the teen boy who was later arrested was in the backseat of the sedan when the shooting took place.

Flemming lives in a North Spokane home where there was a drive-by shooting on April 4 that stemmed from an “ongoing feud” between the Swavvi Crips and the 5th Street gangs, according to court records.

The Swavvi gang has been implicated in multiple shootings over the past year.

Spokane Police officers located the abandoned Dodge Challenger with what appeared to be bullet holes at the intersection of Morton Street and Rich Street about a half hour after the shooting, according to a search warrant. The registered owners of the car told police they loaned it to Scanlon, according to court records.

Officers located Scanlon at a Spokane Valley home the next day, according to court records.

One witness told police Scanlon arrived at the house in the early morning hours on April 30 and told the witness he had been the driver in the recent shooting. He said the shooting was done in self-defense and that the shooter from his car was the front seat passenger but didn’t name the person , according to court records.

Reifer was arrested on Wednesday on a Department of Corrections warrant.

The investigation is active, Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.