Five Spokane acts to perform at Treefort Festival in Boise

By Julien A. Luebbers For The Spokesman-Review

With the return of live music on the horizon, music festivals big and small have begun dropping top-notch lineups. It’s becoming apparent that this fall is going to offer an unprecedented schedule for music lovers.

Treefort Festival, in downtown Boise from Sept. 22-26, is one such event, an indie rock festival headlined by Japanese Breakfast, the Marías and Calexico. But the real highlight is that five Spokane acts will be taking to the stages that weekend.

Itchy Kitty

Local punk virtuosos Itchy Kitty are the types to blow the roof off any venue they lend their presence to live. They brag a diverse discography rooted in fast-paced, flashy punk rock, but their songs will draw on the historied worlds of glam and pop, too.

Each part – most often drums, bass, guitar and vocals – tromps about every track seemingly with its own independent mind. But, when put together, the songs lack nothing by way of coherence. I’d call it unhinged except that Itchy Kitty have got this music on lock.

Their 2020 EP “Feargasm” is one burst after another, culminating in the unique, eerie and ethereal “Sexy Requiem.” Judging from their social media, they may have an album on the way, and there will certainly be fresh material for their performance at Treefort.

Bad Motivator

With vivacious and guitar-driven rock, Bad Motivator are another staple of the local live music scene. Their music turns on a dime, from headbanging riff to something so fast-tempo’d, you’ll get whiplash from trying to keep up.

The group is made up largely of local music veterans who know their way about a stage as well as anyone, and you’re sure to find their presence irresistible. In 2019, they released their debut album “Pleasure Island” on local label CorpoRat Records (which is also home to Itchy Kitty).

It’s an unstoppable record with something for any rock fan. Their airy, garage sound comes through at just the right moments, and, with all the energy riding high after the pandemic, this set is sure to be a hit.

Trego

The band formerly known as Folkinception recently completed a Kickstarter for their upcoming album, a follow-up to 2017’s “Great Northern.” They’ve been big on the scene for more than a decade, bringing folk rock of the highest quality to audiences and earning accolades as a result.

Their musical compositions can feel vast, but they’re also personal and intimate. Arbiters of the narrative piece, some of Trego’s songs follow vivid stories at once fresh and familiar, and a live set with them is full of personality, quality music and great vibe. Treefort will be glad to have them, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Boise never lets them leave.

Windoe

The year 2019 saw the release of local independent artist Windoe’s debut album, “Great Prize.” Her music ranges from laid-back and soothing indie to more rock-oriented stuff. With the sonic palette of soft rock at her disposal, she brings her lyrics and composition to life. To make things even better, she has an incredible voice out of which she is able to draw a great deal of emotion.

A powerful songwriter, Windoe’s lyrics focus on images, experiences and emotions that synergize with each track. Her softer, more gradually cumulative tracks are like a brilliant exhalation. At Treefort, she’ll be a powerful and moving complement to the punk scene.

Jango

If you didn’t catch last week’s single “Merchandise,” featuring Sam Lachow, hop over to your favorite streaming service and give it a listen. Jango is out to make it to the top, and Treefort is one step along the way. His set will have you on your feet like few others that weekend, and, in all likelihood, he’ll have some more fresh music to perform.

The center of Spokane’s rap scene, Jango is well-known for giving irresistible live performances, his ecstatic energy coming through better in person even than in his songs (which says something). Treefort is mainly an indie rock festival, but acts like Jango come along to shake things up and are who keep Treefort and festivals like it on their toes.