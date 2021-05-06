Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert earns CoSIDA Academic All-District honors

UPDATED: Thu., May 6, 2021

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert drives for a layup against San Francisco's Josh Kunen during a Jan. 2 game at the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert drives for a layup against San Francisco's Josh Kunen during a Jan. 2 game at the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert drives for a layup against San Francisco's Josh Kunen during a Jan. 2 game at the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert drives for a layup against San Francisco's Josh Kunen during a Jan. 2 game at the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 8 team.

Kispert is joined on the District 8 (Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Canada) first team by Cal’s Joel Brown, Stanford’s Bryce Wills and Oscar da Silva, Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson and Dixie State’s Hunter Schofield.

Kispert, who has a 3.79 grade-point average, is finishing up his master’s degree after earning his undergraduate degree in business administration.

CoSIDA Academic All-District teams recognize student-athletes for their efforts on the court and in the classroom. Players named first-team All-District are eligible for CoSIDA’s All-America honors.

Kispert earned the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and was a consensus first-team All-American as a senior. He finished with a 127-11 career record in games he appeared in the last four seasons.

The 6-foot-7 wing is projected as a first-round pick in the NBA draft on July 29.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball