Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert earns CoSIDA Academic All-District honors

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 8 team.

Kispert is joined on the District 8 (Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Canada) first team by Cal’s Joel Brown, Stanford’s Bryce Wills and Oscar da Silva, Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson and Dixie State’s Hunter Schofield.

Kispert, who has a 3.79 grade-point average, is finishing up his master’s degree after earning his undergraduate degree in business administration.

CoSIDA Academic All-District teams recognize student-athletes for their efforts on the court and in the classroom. Players named first-team All-District are eligible for CoSIDA’s All-America honors.

Kispert earned the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and was a consensus first-team All-American as a senior. He finished with a 127-11 career record in games he appeared in the last four seasons.

The 6-foot-7 wing is projected as a first-round pick in the NBA draft on July 29.