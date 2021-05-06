Here’s the free stuff you can get by showing your vaccine card

From staff reports

Incentives to vaccinate

Here’s a quick sampling of freebies in an effort to get more Americans vaccinated.

Krispy Kreme: One free glazed doughnut per day, every day, for a year. No purchase required.

Budweiser: Through May 16, U.S. residents can enter the giveaway at ABeerOnBud.com for a free round of Budweiser.

Staples and Office Depot: The office supply stores offer free lamination of vaccination cards. The offer is good at all locations.

Cannabis: In some states, marijuana shops are offering free edibles or joints to the fully vaccinated.

Nathan’s Famous: Coney Island location is giving away a hot dog.

White Castle: A free dessert-on-a-stick.

Many companies are offering their employees freebies, including bonuses, and others are granting extra paid time off.