Here’s the free stuff you can get by showing your vaccine card
UPDATED: Thu., May 6, 2021
Incentives to vaccinate
Here’s a quick sampling of freebies in an effort to get more Americans vaccinated.
Krispy Kreme: One free glazed doughnut per day, every day, for a year. No purchase required.
Budweiser: Through May 16, U.S. residents can enter the giveaway at ABeerOnBud.com for a free round of Budweiser.
Staples and Office Depot: The office supply stores offer free lamination of vaccination cards. The offer is good at all locations.
Cannabis: In some states, marijuana shops are offering free edibles or joints to the fully vaccinated.
Nathan’s Famous: Coney Island location is giving away a hot dog.
White Castle: A free dessert-on-a-stick.
Many companies are offering their employees freebies, including bonuses, and others are granting extra paid time off.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.