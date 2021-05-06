‘Not just a body’: Police investigating death of local rapper found in Spokane River

The Spokane County Medical Examiner hasn’t yet determined what killed Edwin “G Notes” Geter, whose body was found in the Spokane River April 13, but his friend Bo Blunt doesn’t believe it could be suicide.

Geter, 43-year-old local rapper and producer, had just set up a new home studio about a month prior to going missing, Blunt said. Geter was as excited as Blunt had seen him since the two friends met at a gig in Spokane in 2006, Blunt said.

Geter had talked about moving to Seattle, where there are more venues to perform, and Blunt, who moved to Seattle himself in 2015, had planned to come visit to help Geter iron out the logistics .

“He was not just a body floating in the river,” Blunt said. “He was a musician in Spokane, he was a father, he was doing charity work.”

Blunt said Geter had performed at events to fundraise for kids’ Christmas toys for several years. Blunt said Geter committed to being an artist even though it meant he was often tight for cash.

“He was there for me and my son,” Blunt said. “He was my angel and my son loved him.”

Spokane Police Department spokesman John O’Brien said the investigation of Geter’s death is ongoing.