Poole’s Public House-South closes temporarily after COVID-19 exposure

The owners of Poole’s Public House-South have announced they will be temporarily closing after a customer tested positive for COVID-19 and an employee who came into contact with the customer also tested positive.

“Out of precaution for our staff and customers we have made the difficult decision to close the restaurant temporarily in order to do a complete cleaning/disinfecting and have all of our employees vaccinated before we open again,” Lisa, Scott and Tyler Poole wrote in a statement posted on Facebook Wednesday evening.

The Poole’s operate the restaurant at 5620 S. Regal St., No. 1, but their other restaurant, Poole’s Public House-North, 12310 N. Ruby St., remains open.

“Thank you for your support over the past 14 months through this unprecedented time in all of our lives,” the Facebook post stated. “Hopefully this is the last time we have to do this.”