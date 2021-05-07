Prep roundup: Joe Pitts’ walk-off double lifts Central Valley over University in GSL baseball

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Baseball

Central Valley 4, University 3 (8): Joe Pitts had walk-off double in bottom of eighth and the Bears (9-2) topped the visiting Titans (6-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Andrew Monson and Luke Abshire drew back-to-back one-out walks to set up the game-winning hit. Monson also struck out three in three perfect innings of relief. Garret Lundmark struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings for U-Hi.

Gonzaga Prep 11, Lewis and Clark 2: Turk Riggin went 2 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (10-1) beat the Tigers (3-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. G-Prep starter Jack Brown allowed three hits and struck out four over four shut out innings. Garrett Gores scored three times and knocked in three.

Mead 12, Ferris 0: Cole Startin struck out 13 over five one-hit innings and the Panthers (7-4) shut out the visiting Saxons (1-10) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Dayton Wells went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs and John Medrano knocked in a pair for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 13, Cheney 7: Jordan Hockett went 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs and the Wildcats (8-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Jimmy Lucas went 2 for 2 with three runs and Jon Busch dove in two on a pair of hits for Mt. Spokane. Van Vega and James Whitely had two RBIs apiece for Cheney.

Fastpitch softball

Central Valley 27, University 5: Carli Imes went 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles, three runs and five RBIs and the Bears (10-1) beat the visiting Titans (5-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Aspen Lockwood went 4 for 4 with four runs and two RBIs for the Bears.

Gonzaga Prep 10, Lewis and Clark 2: Grace Ducharme hit a two-run home run in the second inning and the Bullpups (5-6) defeated the visiting Tigers (0-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Bailey Benson went 2 for 3 at the plate and struck out 10 in a complete game for G-Prep.

Ferris 4, Mead 3 (8): Katelyn Strauss struck out 18 over eight innings and the visiting Saxons (4-7) edged the Panthers (4-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Mary Johnson went 2 for 2 and scored twice for Ferris. Annie Brose struck out nine and Tori Veter went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Mead.

Mt. Spokane at Cheney: Postponed. Will be made up on Monday.

St. Maries 10-11, Genesee 0-6

Track and field

Pullman boys 106, Othello 34: Sophomore Cotton Sears won the javelin (116-05) and discus (115-01) and was second in shot put (37-04) and the Greyhounds beat the Huskies. Sophomore Makoto Ohki won both hurdle races (19.04; 48.23) and was second in the 200.

Pullman girls 103, Othello 37: Nicole Avery won four events (100h, 300h, long jump, and javelin), bringing her total event wins on the season to 15, and the Greyhounds topped the Huskies.

North Central boys 81, Rogers 59: Daniel Lee won the 1,600 (4:28.46), Leif Swanson won the 3,200 (9:23.18) and the Indians topped the Pirates. Anthony Dearfield won the 100 (11.37), 200 (23.59) and long jump (19-02) for Rogers.

North Central girls 96, Rogers 37: Madison Lee won the 800 (2:30.77) and 1,600 (5:18.31), Allie Janke took the 3.200 (10:36.15) and the Indians beat the Pirates. Ellabelle Taylor won the 100 (13.79) and 200 (28.17) for Rogers.