Prosecutor: Paper carrier acted in self-defense in shooting
UPDATED: Fri., May 7, 2021
Associated Press
The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office won’t file criminal charges against a contract newspaper carrier who fatally shot a man last month in Vancouver, Washington.
The Columbian reported authorities said the man who was killed, identified as 29-year-old Kin K. Bossy, had been attempting to steal the carrier’s car April 17 at the Waterfront Vancouver when he was shot multiple times.
The independent contractor newspaper carrier for the Columbian, identified by police as 35-year-old Justyn Vallandingham, fired at Bossy after finding him inside his vehicle.
In a letter Thursday to a Vancouver police detective, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jeff McCarty wrote that Bossy appeared to be committing a felony offense against Vallandingham, who feared imminent danger or death.
Vallandingham – who has a concealed pistol license – told police he saw Bossy turn toward the center console of his car and feared he was trying to grab a weapon, so he fired at him.
The letter said no area surveillance footage captured the shooting.
