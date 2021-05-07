Spokane Chiefs manage just 15 shots on goal in 5-1 loss at Everett

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-RevIew

It was a familiar script for the Spokane Chiefs Friday night in Everett.

Like many of their Western Hockey League games this season against Everett, Spokane was down after one period, took too many penalties and played much of the night in its own end. It all added up to a 5-1 loss to the Silvertips.

Everett dominated possession, particularly in the second period when the Silvertips outshot the Chiefs 24-4. Everett outshot Spokane 45-15 on the night. Spokane goaltender Mason Beaupit was constantly under siege and bailed out his teammates multiple times.

At the other end, Everett’s Dustin Wolf had an easy night, only needing to make 13 saves in the win.

The teams didn’t muster many chances in the first period until Ethan Regnier scored with 16 seconds left to give Everett a 1-0 lead. Spokane’s defensemen lost track of Regnier, who skated into the slot and took a pass from Jackson Berezowksi, who was behind the Spokane net.

The dam broke in the second period. Matthew Ng scored his first career goal for Everett at 4:12 when he made it 2-0. Everett dumped the puck into Spokane’s end, and Beaupit moved to play it behind the net. The puck took an odd bounce and settled right in front of an open net for an awaiting Ng.

Eli Zummack got Spokane on the board at 6:05 of the second when he redirected a Luke Toporowski pass on the power play to cut Everett’s lead in half.

Just 54 seconds later, Cole Fonstad took advantage of a miscommunication between two Chiefs in Everett’s end. Fonstad took the loose puck and skated in alone on Beaupit and made it 3-1. Berezowksi added a power-play goal at 12:28 to extend Everett’s lead to 4-1.

Ronan Seeley added to the onslaught 2:54 into the third period with a blast from the point.

Despite the lopsided affair, the Chiefs did have a few scoring chances. Brandon Reller was stopped on a 2-on-1 early in the first period, and rookie Ben Thornton couldn’t cash in on a breakaway in the first. Both chances came with the game scoreless.

Spokane’s Adam Beckman hit the crossbar early in the second period as well.

The Chiefs only had two power-play opportunities, a contributing factor to their lack of offense. Spokane gave Everett five power-play opportunities and allowed one goal.

The game was Everett’s final one at home. The Silvertips celebrated after the game with the U.S. Division trophy, while Spokane heads to Portland for the season’s penultimate game Saturday before finishing its season Sunday at Seattle.