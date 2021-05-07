Spokane Indians pregame: Ryan Feltner looks to halt opening series skid at three games
UPDATED: Fri., May 7, 2021
The Spokane Indians (0-3) host the Eugene Emeralds (3-0) in the fourth of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Starters
Indians: Ryan Feltner (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Feltner is coming off a 2019 season where he went 9-9 with a 5.07 ERA in 25 starts with Low-A Asheville. The former Ohio State Buckeye ranked second for the Tourists with 116 strikeouts, while sporting a WHIP of 1.54.
Emeralds: RHP Nick Morreale (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Morreale had limited work in the Arizona League in 2019, but still posted impressive numbers. In seven starts and nine total appearances, the 14th rounder struck out 24 batters over 23.2 innings with an ERA of just 1.52.
Lineup
1) Diaz-SS
2) Blomgren-2B
3) Schunk-DH
4) Doyle-CF
5) Toglia-1B
6) MacIver-C
7) Harris-RF
8) Stovall-LF
9) Hatch-3B
Weather
First pitch – Overcast and windy, 55. Final out – Cloudy, 48.
Player to watch
CF Brenton Doyle: Doyle is tied for the team-lead in hits (3) and has the lone double of the season for Spokane. The pride of Warrenton, Virginia ranks as the the Rockies No. 6 prospect and has been described by his teammates as “serious.”
Last game
The Emeralds rallied for four runs in the top of the 10th inning, sending the Indians to their third straight loss to start the season, an 8-4 decision.
Leading off the 10th, Logan Wyatt ripped a single to right off reliever Moises Ceja to plate free runner Hunter Bishop from second.
Diego Rincones crushed one high into the net in left-center for a three-run lead and Ismael Mungia followed with a high fly that the breeze helped over the wall.
Ceja has allowed seven earned runs on eight hits, including three home runs, in two innings pitched this season.
Spokane reliever Nick Bush went 3 1/3 scoreless on two hits and a walk with one strikeout. Riley Pint, the Rockies’ first-round pick in 2016 who has battled arm injuries, got two called strikeouts on sliders in a perfect inning of relief in the seventh.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.